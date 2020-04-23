Latest Rory & Carson Podcast Checks Out the Hollywood Golf Scene with Actor Oliver Hudson

On the latest episode of the Rory & Carson Podcast, available now on GOLFPASS, Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly welcome actor and golf nut Oliver Hudson to talk a little Hollywood golf.

Son of actress Goldie Hawn, Hudson is best known for his television roles as Adam Rhodes in the CBS comedy series Rules of Engagement, alongside actor David Spade, and, most recently, as a main cast member on ABC’s Splitting Up Together. He also is a self-proclaimed “golf nerd,” who has played in a variety of celebrity events, including the PGA TOUR’s popular AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

In this episode, Hudson and McIlroy trade stories about the first time they met Tiger Woods – while Hudson recalls his incredible embarrassment after hitting a tremendous shank – hanging out with Arnold Palmer, and debate the pros and cons of being a kid with siblings versus an only child. Hudson also fondly remembers the rounds at Pebble Beach with his stepfather, actor Kurt Russell.

The Rory & Carson Podcast is co-hosted by McIlroy and television host, radio personality and Emmy Award-winning producer Carson Daly (The Voice, TODAY). Pop culture and sports collide, as the two sit down to provide takes on topics from golf to rugby, TV to music, and everything in between.

Extended video versions and behind-the-scenes access to the Rory & Carson Podcast are available exclusively on GOLFPASS. Abridged audio-only versions can be found on iTunes, Spotify and on other podcast platforms.

-NBC Sports Group-