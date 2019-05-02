Lexi Thompson is currently on a social media hiatus, but her management team took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to further explain why she is on a self-imposed break.

“It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson’s decision to take a break from Social Media has been taken out of context by various media outlets,” Blue Giraffe Sports said in its post. “Lexi’s decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time.”

Thompson posted last week that she was stepping away from social media because of "hurtful comments" and several media outlets attributed it to backlash from her recent posing with President Donald Trump and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in a tweet.

Thompson is competing in this week's LPGA Mediheal Championship in California. Here is a look at the management company's full Instagram post: