Lexi Thompson is currently on a social media hiatus, but her management team took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to further explain why she is on a self-imposed break.
“It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson’s decision to take a break from Social Media has been taken out of context by various media outlets,” Blue Giraffe Sports said in its post. “Lexi’s decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time.”
Thompson posted last week that she was stepping away from social media because of "hurtful comments" and several media outlets attributed it to backlash from her recent posing with President Donald Trump and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in a tweet.
Thompson is competing in this week's LPGA Mediheal Championship in California. Here is a look at the management company's full Instagram post:
Statement from Blue Giraffe Sports on behalf of client Lexi Thompson: It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson's decision to take a break from Social Media has been taken out of context by various media outlets. Lexi's decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time. Lexi is aware that this is a constant problem for most people in the public spotlight, and she has always readily accepted that fact. Lexi is excited to compete in the LPGA Mediheal Championship this week in San Francisco and simply wanted to remove this negative variable on a temporary basis in order to focus on competing against the world's best. Any news report that a recent event or situation led to her decision is completely false and erroneous. Lexi wants to thank all of her fans and supporters for their continued outpouring of support and encouragement, and looks forward to being back very soon.
