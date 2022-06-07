LIV Golf explained: Format, captains, teams and team names

LIV Golf will operate a little differently than other golf tours, featuring team captains, weekly drafts and unique formats.

Here’s what you need to know about the format:

LIV Golf Format

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will feature both individual and team competitions, all occurring simultaneously.

There will be seven regular-season events, followed by a team championship in October where teams will compete against each other in match play to determine who wins the LIV Golf team trophy.

On the individual side, it will be a straight-forward 54-hole stroke-play event with no cut. Each round has a shotgun start.

Regarding the group aspect, each event will have 12 teams consisting of four players on each team, and each team will have a captain. As there will be different players in each LIV Golf event, the teams will change from tournament to tournament, with the captains at each event selecting the other three members of their team in a snake draft. The captains will also select the lineup each week and each team will have a logo, a team name and team colors.

During the first two rounds of each tournament, teams will take only the top two scores from their players, with three scores being used on the third and final day.

The overall purse for the London event is $25 million, with $20 million being dispensed to individuals and an additional $5 million among the top 3 teams. The individual winner will receive $4 million. The winning team will split $3 million.

The team championship at the end of the season will be a four-day, four-round match-play bracket with a purse of $50 million.

Here are the teams for the first LIV Golf event: