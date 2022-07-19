×

Live stream schedule for Evian Championship, Senior Open and 3M Open

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

5-8AM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1 (LPGA Tour/LET)

7-9:30AM: The Senior Open Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

9:30AM-12:30PM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1 (LPGA Tour/LET)

10:30AM-3:30PM: Cazoo Classic Round 1 (DP World Tour)

11:30AM-2PM: The Senior Open Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

2-6PM: 3M Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

5-8AM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2 (LPGA Tour/LET)

7-9:30AM: The Senior Open Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

9:30AM-12:30PM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2 (LPGA Tour/LET)

10:30AM-3:30PM: Cazoo Classic Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11:30AM-2PM: The Senior Open Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

2-6PM: 3M Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM: U.S. Girls’ Junior, Semifinals (USGA)

Saturday

5:30-9AM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3 (LPGA Tour/LET)

9-11AM (CNBC): Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3 (LPGA Tour/LET)

9AM-Noon: The Senior Open Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

10:30AM-3PM: Cazoo Classic Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (NBC): The Senior Open Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

1-3PM: 3M Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM: U.S. Girls’ Junior, Finals (USGA)

Sunday

5:30-9AM: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4 (LPGA Tour/LET)

9-11AM (CNBC): Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4 (LPGA Tour/LET)

9AM-Noon: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

10:30AM-3PM: Cazoo Classic Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (NBC): The Senior Open Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions/R&A)

1-3PM: 3M Open, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

