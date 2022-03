Live stream schedule for WGC-Match Play, Puntacana, JTBC and Qatar Masters

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's and NBC Sports' coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

Wednesday

2-8PM: Day 1, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Thursday

5-10AM: Rd. 1, Qatar Masters

10:30AM-1:30PM: Rd. 1, Corales Puntacana Championship

2-8PM: Day 2, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

5-8PM: Rd. 1, JTBC Classic

Friday

5-10AM: Rd. 1, Qatar Masters

10:30AM-1:30PM: Rd. 1, Corales Puntacana Championship

2-8PM: Day 2, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

5-8PM: Rd. 1, JTBC Classic

Saturday

5-9:30AM: Rd. 3, Qatar Masters

10AM-2PM: Rd. 16, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2-6PM: Quarterfinals: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2-5PM: Rd. 3, Corales Puntacana Championship

5-8PM: Rd. 3, JTBC Classic

Sunday

5-9:30AM: Rd. 4: Qatar Masters

10AM-2PM: Semifinals: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2-5PM: Rd. 4: Corales Puntacana Championship

3-7PM: Finals: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

5-8PM: Rd. 4: JTBC Classic