LPGA announces new Pelican Women’s Championship coming to Florida in 2020

The LPGA is adding yet another Florida tournament to its schedule next year.

The tour announced on Monday that the Pelican Women’s Championship will be played May 14-17 in Belleair, just south of Clearwater in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. It’s planned as a 72-hole event at Pelican Golf Club with a $1.75 million purse and a field of 144 players.

DEX Imaging will be the presenting sponsor.

It will be one of four Florida events on the LPGA schedule next year. Ten years ago, the LPGA didn’t have a single event in the Sunshine State.

The 2020 season will open with back-to-back events in Florida, with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to be played Jan. 16-19 in Lake Buena Vista and the new Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio the following week, Jan. 23-26, in Boca Raton. The year will end with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples November.