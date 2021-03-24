LPGA announces updates to schedule following season's first major

The LPGA announced on Wednesday a couple of changes to its upcoming schedule.

The Lotte Championship will move to Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii. The dates will remain the same, April 14-17 (Wednesday-Saturday). Ko Olina Golf Club on Oahu was originally slated as host.

The following week’s event, the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, will also be contested Wednesday through Saturday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Bumping up the dates by one day will allow for easier international travel, the tour said in a press release.

The LPGA will head directly from L.A. to Singapore for the HSBC Women’s World Championship and then to the Honda LPGA Thailand.

All four of the aforementioned events were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour said it expects an official announcement on the staging of the Blue Bay LPGA in China within the next few weeks.

The LPGA is competing this week at the Kia Classic and next week at the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, both in California.