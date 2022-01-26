LPGA developmental tour renamed as purses bump for 2022

Epson, a global technologies company, will take over naming rights for the LPGA Tour’s developmental tour and become an official partner of the main circuit.

Formerly the Symetra Tour, the new “Road to the LPGA” will be known as the Epson Tour, beginning this year. The top 10 finishers on the Epson Tour at season’s end will earn full LPGA status.

This will be the 42nd season of the LPGA’s developmental tour. The 2022 schedule has not yet been announced, but is expected in early February. According to LPGA officials, Epson Tour purses will have a minimum of $200,000. There were 20 events on last year’s schedule, with 10 events having a purse of at least $200,000.

Officials also stated the institution of a yearly ambassador program in which 10 players will given $10,000 each to wear and Epson Tour graduate/alumnae patch. It will be awarded to past graduates in 2022 and future grads going forward, “to provide a jumpstart as they begin their LPGA career.” Entry fees into Epson Tour events will also decrease by $50 per event.