Historic wildfires have devastated California. Over 3,000 miles away, in South Florida, LPGA players are trying to add a little hope, inspiration and financial support to those bravely battling the fires and dealing with the aftermath.

Tiffany Joh sent out the below tweet asking her fellow LPGA pros to help however they could. And some playing in this week's CME Group Tour Championship, and even those who aren't, have accepted the challenge.