Luke Donald has Marco Simone scouting trip planned for Euro Ryder Cup team

ATLANTA – Even with the home-field advantage, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is leaving no stone unturned.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson plans to bring as many of his players to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next month for a scouting trip of the Ryder Cup venue. And even though the course is a regular stop on the DP World Tour Donald has a similar trip planned.

The European team, which will be solidified following next week’s European Masters, is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Sept. 10 and play practice rounds on Sept. 11 before traveling to London for that week’s BMW PGA Championship.

“It’ll be just a lovely experience, we’re going to spend a few nights in Rome just to get the team together,” said Rory McIlroy following the final round of the Tour Championship.

Scouting trips are not a new concept for U.S. captains but they haven’t made a difference with the American team winless in Europe since 1993.