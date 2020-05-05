Luuuuke? Padraig Harrington may have just accidentally revealed Ryder Cup assistant

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is proceeding as if the event will be held as scheduled in late September, and so he’s forging ahead with all of his usual duties.

Chief among them is maintaining constant communication with European Tour leadership and his vice captains. To this point, Harrington has publicly announced only one of his assistants for the matches at Whistling Straits: Robert Karlsson.

At least that was the case until Harrington, appearing Tuesday during a Sky Sports interview, seemed to accidentally reveal one of his other vice captains.

Watch the clip below:

Know any former European Ryder Cup stalwarts whose first name begins with “Lu--”?

Ah, yes. Luke Donald.

It’d make sense, of course, since Donald, who was a part of four winning teams, helped out Thomas Bjorn as the Europeans blew out the U.S. squad in France in 2018.

So stay tuned, perhaps, for another announcement from Captain Harrington.