AUGUSTA, Ga. – Saturday at the Masters will feature mostly-cloudy skies with no more than a 40-percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, but the final round at Augusta National could be interesting.

Throughout the week the forecast has barely changed – on Sunday, there’s a 30-percent of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but the coverage expands to 80 percent after 4 p.m. ET, with heavy rain and strong winds expected.

The final group at the Masters usually goes off around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

It’s not immediately clear whether the Masters Committee will move up tee times on Sunday to avoid the expected rough weather. If not, the Masters could be poised for its first Monday finish since 1983.

At least the forecast for Monday is clear: Mostly sunny, less humid, with a high of 73 degrees and gusts up to 25 mph.