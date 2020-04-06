Masters Week on GOLF Channel (April 6-12)

Masters Week Original and News Programming Premieres and Highlights
Today: Celebrating The Masters – GOLF Films Shorts on The Masters
Premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Celebrating The Masters reflects on what makes The Masters so special through a collection of past critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts produced for Golf Central Live From The Masters. Hosted by Rich Lerner, Celebrating The Masters will air in two parts, with part II airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Today: 1960, ’62 and ’64 Masters Highlights – Arnold Palmer; GOLF Films – Arnie
Masters week on GOLF Channel kicks off with Masters highlights special presentations from three of Arnold Palmer’s Masters victories: 1960, 1962 and 1964. GOLF Channel also will air the three-part GOLF Film, Arnie.
Tuesday: 1961, ’74, 78 Masters Highlights – Gary Player; Celebrating The Masters, Part II
Three-time Masters champion Gary Player will be featured during GOLF Channel’s Masters Tuesday coverage, including Masters highlights specials from his wins in 1961, ’74 and 78. At 8 p.m. ET, part II of Celebrating The Masters will premiere.
Wednesday: 1968, ’70 and ’80 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 1986 Jack Nicklaus Press Conference Special
Masters champions Bob Goalby (1968), Billy Casper (1970) and Seve Ballesteros (1980) will be featured during Wednesday’s GOLF Channel’s Masters coverage with highlights specials from their respective victories. At 7 p.m. ET – following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 1986 Masters – GOLF Channel will air Nicklaus’ 1986 winning press conference on a new Celebrating The Masters episode.
Thursday: 1977, 1981 and 1987 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2012 Bubba Watson and 1997 Tiger Woods Press Conference Specials
Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson (1977, ’81) and Larry Mize (1987) will be featured during Thursday’s GOLF Channel Masters coverage with highlights specials from their respective victories. At 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 2012 and 1997 Masters, respectively, GOLF Channel will air winning press conferences from Bubba Watson (2012) and Tiger Woods (1997) on new Celebrating The Masters episodes.
Friday: 1980, ’83 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2013 (Adam Scott) and 2005 (Tiger Woods) Press Conference Specials
Two-time Masters champion Steve Ballesteros (1980, ’83) will be featured during Friday’s GOLF Channel Masters coverage with highlights specials from his victories. At 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 2013 and 2005 Masters, respectively, GOLF Channel will air winning press conferences from Adam Scott (2013) and Tiger Woods (2005) on new Celebrating The Masters episodes.
Saturday: 1986, ’89 and ’90 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2004 Phil Mickelson Press Conference Special
Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo will be featured during Saturday’s Masters coverage with highlight specials from their victories. At 6 p.m. ET following the conclusion of CBS’ encore of the 2004 Masters, GOLF Channel will air the winning press conference from Phil Mickelson on a new Celebrating The Masters episode.
Saturday: 2019 Golf Central Live From The Masters – Saturday Primetime Show
Saturday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air its signature Golf Central Live From The Masters wraparound news show to relive Tiger Woods’ improbable 2019 Masters victory. Coverage will begin Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET with an encore airing of Golf Central Live From The Masters recapping the 2019 third round.
Sunday: Golf Central Live From The Masters – Sunday Pre-and-Post-Game Shows
Wrapping around CBS’ encore presentation of the final round of the 2019 Masters, Golf Central Live From The Masters will air pre-and-post game coverage. Last year’s Golf Central Live From The Masters final round pre-game show will re-air at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday leading into final round encore coverage on CBS. At 6 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air an encore of Golf Central Live From The Masters post-round show that aired following Woods’ historic victory last April.
GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres
GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available now:
Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner reflect on Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters win and what it was like to be covering on-site at Augusta National.
Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz look back and discuss some of the best individual rounds in Masters history. Available Tuesday.
|
Masters Week Programming Premieres & Highlights on GOLF Channel – April 6-12 (All Times EST)
|
Monday, April 6
|
2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
|
1960, 1962 and 1964 Masters Highlights (Arnold Palmer)
|
Monday, April 6
|
8-9 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (Part I)
|
Tuesday, April 7
|
7-10 a.m.
|
2015 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
|
Tuesday, April 7
|
11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
|
1961, 1974 and 1978 Masters Highlights (Gary Player)
|
Tuesday, April 7
|
8-9 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (Part II)
|
Wednesday, April 8
|
7-10 a.m.
|
2016 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
|
Wednesday, April 8
|
10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
|
1968 (Bob Goalby), 1970 (Billy Casper) and 1980 (Seve Ballesteros) Masters Highlights
|
Wednesday, April 8
|
7-8 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (1986 – Jack Nicklaus)
|
Thursday, April 9
|
7-10 a.m.
|
2017 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
|
Thursday, April 9
|
10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m.
|
1987 (Larry Mize), 1977 and 1981 (Tom Watson) Masters Highlights
|
Thursday, April 9
|
7:30-8:30 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (2012 – Bubba Watson)
|
Thursday, April 9
|
11 p.m.-Midnight
|
Celebrating The Masters (1997 – Tiger Woods)
|
Friday, April 10
|
7-10 a.m.
|
2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
|
Friday, April 10
|
10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
|
1980 and 1983 Masters Highlights (Seve Ballesteros)
|
Friday, April 10
|
6-7 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (2013 – Adam Scott)
|
Friday, April 10
|
11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (2005 – Tiger Woods)
|
Saturday, April 11
|
7-9:30 a.m.
|
2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
|
Saturday, April 11
|
9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
|
1989 and 1990 (Nick Faldo), and 1986 (Jack Nicklaus) Masters Highlights
|
Saturday, April 11
|
6-7 p.m.
|
Celebrating The Masters (2004 – Phil Mickelson)
|
Saturday, April 11
|
7-9 p.m.
|
Live From The Masters (2019 – Saturday Primetime)
|
Sunday, April 12
|
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|
Live From The Masters (2019 – Sunday Morning Show)
|
Sunday, April 12
|
6-8 p.m.
|
Live From The Masters (2019 – Sunday Primetime)