Masters Week on GOLF Channel (April 6-12)

Masters Week Original and News Programming Premieres and Highlights

Today: Celebrating The Masters – GOLF Films Shorts on The Masters

Premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Celebrating The Masters reflects on what makes The Masters so special through a collection of past critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts produced for Golf Central Live From The Masters. Hosted by Rich Lerner, Celebrating The Masters will air in two parts, with part II airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Today: 1960, ’62 and ’64 Masters Highlights – Arnold Palmer; GOLF Films – Arnie

Masters week on GOLF Channel kicks off with Masters highlights special presentations from three of Arnold Palmer’s Masters victories: 1960, 1962 and 1964. GOLF Channel also will air the three-part GOLF Film, Arnie.

Tuesday: 1961, ’74, 78 Masters Highlights – Gary Player; Celebrating The Masters, Part II

Three-time Masters champion Gary Player will be featured during GOLF Channel’s Masters Tuesday coverage, including Masters highlights specials from his wins in 1961, ’74 and 78. At 8 p.m. ET, part II of Celebrating The Masters will premiere.

Wednesday: 1968, ’70 and ’80 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 1986 Jack Nicklaus Press Conference Special

Masters champions Bob Goalby (1968), Billy Casper (1970) and Seve Ballesteros (1980) will be featured during Wednesday’s GOLF Channel’s Masters coverage with highlights specials from their respective victories. At 7 p.m. ET – following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 1986 Masters – GOLF Channel will air Nicklaus’ 1986 winning press conference on a new Celebrating The Masters episode.

Thursday: 1977, 1981 and 1987 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2012 Bubba Watson and 1997 Tiger Woods Press Conference Specials

Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson (1977, ’81) and Larry Mize (1987) will be featured during Thursday’s GOLF Channel Masters coverage with highlights specials from their respective victories. At 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 2012 and 1997 Masters, respectively, GOLF Channel will air winning press conferences from Bubba Watson (2012) and Tiger Woods (1997) on new Celebrating The Masters episodes.

Friday: 1980, ’83 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2013 (Adam Scott) and 2005 (Tiger Woods) Press Conference Specials

Two-time Masters champion Steve Ballesteros (1980, ’83) will be featured during Friday’s GOLF Channel Masters coverage with highlights specials from his victories. At 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET following the conclusion of ESPN’s encore of the 2013 and 2005 Masters, respectively, GOLF Channel will air winning press conferences from Adam Scott (2013) and Tiger Woods (2005) on new Celebrating The Masters episodes.

Saturday: 1986, ’89 and ’90 Masters Highlights; Celebrating The Masters – 2004 Phil Mickelson Press Conference Special

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo will be featured during Saturday’s Masters coverage with highlight specials from their victories. At 6 p.m. ET following the conclusion of CBS’ encore of the 2004 Masters, GOLF Channel will air the winning press conference from Phil Mickelson on a new Celebrating The Masters episode.

Saturday: 2019 Golf Central Live From The Masters – Saturday Primetime Show

Saturday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air its signature Golf Central Live From The Masters wraparound news show to relive Tiger Woods’ improbable 2019 Masters victory. Coverage will begin Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET with an encore airing of Golf Central Live From The Masters recapping the 2019 third round.

Sunday: Golf Central Live From The Masters – Sunday Pre-and-Post-Game Shows

Wrapping around CBS’ encore presentation of the final round of the 2019 Masters, Golf Central Live From The Masters will air pre-and-post game coverage. Last year’s Golf Central Live From The Masters final round pre-game show will re-air at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday leading into final round encore coverage on CBS. At 6 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air an encore of Golf Central Live From The Masters post-round show that aired following Woods’ historic victory last April.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available now:

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner reflect on Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters win and what it was like to be covering on-site at Augusta National.

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz look back and discuss some of the best individual rounds in Masters history. Available Tuesday.