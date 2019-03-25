With Match Play groups set, let golf's March Madness begin

AUSTIN, Texas – Golf really doesn’t do head-to-head match ups very well. You’re competing against the course, you’re competing against yourself, but rarely do you get a chance to go mano-a-mano. That’s what makes the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play so compelling and why professional golf’s version of bracketology can be so entertaining.

Group 1

Dustin Johnson vs. Chez Reavie. The world No. 1 may have the clearest path to the weekend. As chalk goes it’s hard to imagine the 2017 WGC-Match Play champion dropping any of these matches. Pencil DJ in for a weekend tee time.

Hideki Matsuyama vs. Branden Grace. The South African appears to have the best chance to derail Johnson’s title hopes having gone 5-0-0 at the 2015 Presidents Cup, but Matsuyama has posted some solid results with three top-10 finishes this season.

Group 2

Justin Rose vs. Emiliano Grillo. Rose is something of an enigma in this year’s field. His play the last 12 months has been nothing short of glorious, but his record in the WGC-Match Play has been underwhelming with just a single trip to the Sweet 16 in 11 appearances.

Gary Woodland vs. Eddie Pepperell. Pepperell’s play and personality has been endearing this season but Woodland was built for this format, not to mention this golf course, and he finished runner-up at the ’15 WGC-Match Play.

Group 3

Brooks Koepka vs. Tom Lewis. This should be an easy path to the weekend for the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year but his play this season has been inconsistent, with his only top-10 finish a runner-up showing at the Honda Classic, and each of his opponents in group play are sneaky good at this format. This could be a bracket buster.

Alex Noren vs. Haotong Li. Noren advanced to Sunday in his last two starts at the WGC-Match Play but following back-to-back missed cuts that run might be over this week.

Group 4

Rory McIlroy vs. Luke List. Calling this the upset special on Day 1 with List, who is the last man in the field at 69th in the world, poised to stun the Northern Irishman, who is playing better than anyone else in the world at the moment. Remember when the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat Virginia in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament? Yeah, something like that.

Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Justin Harding. Fitzpatrick spends a good amount of time with McIlroy in south Florida and given his play lately, which includes a runner-up finish at Bay Hill, he has the look of a Sweet 16 special.

Group 5

Justin Thomas vs. Lucas Bjerregaard. Thomas advanced to the Final Four at last year’s WGC-Match Play and is an easy favorite to emerge from this group, but Bradley could be a tough match up on Day 3.

Keegan Bradley vs. Matt Wallace. Although Bradley has never had much success at this event his game has steadily returned over the last year and Wallace will be making his first start at the WGC-Match Play.

Group 6

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox. This is DeChambeau’s debut in the WGC-Match Play and, if we’re being honest, he didn’t exactly impress in last year’s Ryder Cup. His match play IQ will be tested, particularly by a veteran like Leishman on Friday.

Marc Leishman vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The Australian has never lost a singles match in three starts in the Presidents Cup and he’s advanced to the Sweet 16 twice in five starts at the WGC-Match Play. The wise guys in Las Vegas would call Leishman a handsome bet.

Group 7

Francesco Molinari vs. Satoshi Kodaira. If you listen closely you can still hear the chants from the European faithful, “Frankie . . . Frankie, Frankie.” Molinari emerged as a match play magician at last year’s Ryder Cup and has carried that form over this season with his victory at Bay Hill earlier this month.

Webb Simpson vs. Thorbjorn Olesen. This would be a toss-up if not for Simpson’s experience in this format. He’s playing his seventh WGC-Match Play this week, and Kodaira’s recent play, which includes a missed cut and a tie for 41st at The Players as his best showing this year on the PGA Tour.

Group 8

Jon Rahm vs. Si Woo Kim. His decision-making at The Players aside, Rahm should be able to handle this group, although his Day 2 match up with Holmes should be worth the price of admission on a course that rewards aggressive play.

Matt Kuchar vs. J.B. Holmes. Kuchar might be playing the best golf his career and Holmes is fresh off his victory in Los Angeles. Expect this match to go the distance.

Group 9

Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood. Although the Englishman is a match play veteran and has rediscovered his ball-striking he will have a difficult time against Schauffele who will be able to overpower Austin Country Club.

Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Tyrrell Hatton. The Spaniard has a chip on his shoulder after not being named a pick for last year’s European Ryder Cup team and this week is a perfect chance to show his match play prowess. His Friday match against Schauffele will be a must watch.

Group 10

Paul Casey vs. Abraham Ancer. After defending his title last week at the Valspar Championship, Casey, a two-time runner-up at the WGC-Match Play, is in a group that should offer him a clear path to the weekend.

Cameron Smith vs. Charles Howell III. Howell’s consistency is tough to beat in match play and he’s advanced to the Sweet 16 the last two years. His Day 2 match against Casey will likely decide this group.

Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood vs. Ben An. Expect Fleetwood to continue his brilliant match play form following his successful debut at last year’s Ryder Cup. He won’t have Molinari by his side this time but he should be able to advance.

Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kyle Stanley. If anyone in this group is going to stop Fleetwood it will be Oosthuizen, who finished runner-up at the ’16 WGC-Match Play and was second to Casey last week at the Valspar Championship. His Friday match with Fleetwood will be crucial.

Group 12

Jason Day vs. Jim Furyk. Going with the “group of death” here and a Day 1 upset of the Australian by the 48-year-old Furyk, who finished runner-up at The Players and was in the mix at the Valspar Championship before struggling to a closing 74.

Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson. This will be a rematch of the duo’s duel at the 2016 Open Championship, although neither is playing their best at the moment. Depending on the quality of play this could be Day 1’s most compelling match.

Group 13

Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise. This looks sneaky good for Woods on paper. None of the three players in his group have won since Tiger did at last year’s Tour Championship and Wise, playing in his first Match Play, has never even been paired with Woods.

Patrick Cantlay vs. Brandt Snedeker. The real challenge for Woods will be who among these two emerges. Cantlay is a quietly dogged player and Snedeker is always tough to beat when he’s putting well.

Group 14

Tony Finau vs. Keith Mitchell. Both players bring a power game that is perfect for Austin Country Club and this promises to be a compelling match, but after winning his first Tour event earlier this month at the Honda Classic Mitchell might be running on empty.

Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner. An English bulldog against the Georgia variety. Kisner was on a mission last year before he was run over by Watson in the championship match and Poulter was born to play this format. Calling this one a toss-up.

Group 15

Bubba Watson vs. Kevin Na. The defending champion has historically played his best golf at specific golf courses, think Augusta National or Riviera, and Austin C.C. is right up his alley. Expect another big week from Bubba.

Jordan Spieth vs. Billy Horschel. Speith’s struggles the last few months have been well documented so it’s best not to overthink this one and make Horschel the easy pick.

Group 16

Patrick Reed vs. Andrew Putnam. Reed spent the better part of Monday grinding on the range at Austin C.C. and just started working with David Leadbetter. Run, don’t walk, for the upset here.

Sergio Garcia vs. Shane Lowry. In his adopted hometown, Garcia could make some noise this week thanks to a format he enjoys and a bracket that could pave the way to his second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.