As Matt Kuchar gets set to begin his title defense at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, he'll do so alongside a pair of future Presidents Cup participants. Here's a look at some of the marquee, early-round groupings this week as the PGA Tour returns to action in Mexico (all times ET):

7:40 a.m. Thursday, 12:10 p.m. Friday: Kevin Kisner, Graeme McDowell, Billy Horschel

McDowell won this tournament four years ago in a playoff that extended into Monday, and he returns to Mayakoba having won earlier this year in the Dominican Republic. Kisner returns to action after a pair of starts in Asia, while Horschel looks for his fourth top-30 finish in his fifth trip to Playa del Carmen.

7:50 a.m. Thursday, 12:20 p.m. Friday: Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer

Last year Kuchar won this event by a shot over Danny Lee to end a four-year victory drought on Tour, the first of two victories for the veteran last season. It's a large reason why he made the upcoming Presidents Cup team, where he'll be joined by Finau who was added last week by captain Tiger Woods. Ancer, Mexico's highest-ranked player, is one of seven Mexicans in the field and will make his Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne.

12:10 p.m. Thursday, 7:40 a.m. Friday: Lanto Griffin, Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz

This tee time will feature three players who have already lifted trophies during the 2019-20 season. Griffin earned his first career victory last month at the Houston Open, while Champ had an emotional win at the Safeway Open in September and Munoz got into the winner's circle at the season's second event, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

12:20 p.m. Thursday, 7:50 a.m. Friday: Jason Day, C.T. Pan, Joaquin Niemann

This trio will all be Presidents Cup teammates next month, highlighted by Day who will make his first appearance at Mayakoba since a T-28 finish back in 2009. Niemann won the season-opener at The Greenbrier and was a captain's pick last week by Ernie Els, while Pan qualified for his first Presidents Cup team thanks to a solid season that included a breakthrough win at the RBC Heritage in April.