Matt Wallace, Sami Välimäki share lead entering final round at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czechia — Finland’s Sami Välimäki and England’s Matt Wallace shot 5-under 67s to share a one-stroke lead over another Ryder Cup hopeful, Nicolai Hojgaard, after the third round of the Czech Masters on Saturday.

Välimäki and Wallace each carded six birdies and one bogey to move to 16 under overall at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Wallace was happy.

Full-field scores from the D+D Real Czech Masters

“Three holes there in the middle that could have really derailed me in the past,” Wallace said. “I’d like to say a future Matt can deal with those sorts of things quite well. I’m dealing with them pretty good now.”

Hojgaard shot a 3-under 69.

“I felt like I grinded well out there,” the Dane said. “I just didn’t really get much out of it.”

The European tour event has a lot at stake for the trio with Europe captain Luke Donald announcing his six Ryder Cup picks on Sept. 4.

Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25.

There is one more event — the European Masters in Switzerland next week — counting toward qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

