Maverick McNealy shot his second consecutive 8-under 64 on Friday to share the lead in the suspended second round of the Web.com Tour’s Suncoast Classic.

McNealy is at 16 under, tied with J.T. Griffin (65). Chris Baker (64) is alone in third place at 14 under.

Full-field scores from Suncoast Classic

Five players were unable to finish Round 2 at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, but none were a threat to the lead.

Among the notables giving chase are two-time Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Matt Every (68) and Masters champion Mike Weir (68), both at 10 under par.