CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Max Homa, a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, recently spent some time with Dodger great Tommy Lasorda for a segment on “Inside the PGA Tour.”

Lasorda offered Homa some advice, “keep believing in yourself.”

“When you win your first championship I’ll be around to say hello to you,” Lasorda told Homa.

When Homa won his first Tour event on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship Lasorda wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, but he did keep his promise connecting with Homa on FaceTime in the middle of his post-victory press conference.

“That was a shocking one. I didn't know who was going to be on the other end of that phone call,” Homa said following his two-minute conversation with Lasorda.

Lasorda told Homa he was proud of him and that he will be at his next victory.