Memorial Tournament odds: Jon Rahm the favorite to repeat

Getty Images

Jon Rahm won last year's Memorial Tournament when the event was moved to mid-June because of the pandemic. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, he's the favorite to retain his title.

Rahm is listed at +1100 ahead of the tournament, better than Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. 

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week at Muirfield Village:

+1100: Jon Rahm

+1400: Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth

+1600: Rory McIlroy

+1700: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

+2000:  Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

+2500: Hideki Matsuyama

+3000: Corey Conners, Tony Finau

+3300: Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Fitzpatrick

+3500: Patrick Reed

+4000: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

+5000: Cameron Smith, Charley Hoffman, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

For full and updated odds, click here.

