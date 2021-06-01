Memorial Tournament odds: Jon Rahm the favorite to repeat

Jon Rahm won last year's Memorial Tournament when the event was moved to mid-June because of the pandemic. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, he's the favorite to retain his title.
Rahm is listed at +1100 ahead of the tournament, better than Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week at Muirfield Village:
+1100: Jon Rahm
+1400: Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth
+1600: Rory McIlroy
+1700: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
+2000: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
+2500: Hideki Matsuyama
+3000: Corey Conners, Tony Finau
+3300: Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Fitzpatrick
+3500: Patrick Reed
+4000: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
+5000: Cameron Smith, Charley Hoffman, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann
For full and updated odds, click here.