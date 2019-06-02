DUBLIN, Ohio – After closing out another close-but-not-quite effort at Muirfield Village, one that gave the fans at Jack’s Place ample reason to cheer but still left him well adrift of the leaders, Tiger Woods was asked about Brooks Koepka’s impending three-peat bid at the U.S. Open.

“It’s trying to peak at the right time,” Woods said. “That’s the trick, and it’s not easy to do.”

The man knows that of which he speaks, 15 times over. Even Koepka’s recent torrid stretch can’t touch Woods’ unrivaled two decades of dominance, a record that has been freshly updated following his earth-shaking win at the Masters.

So Woods will now turn his attention to Pebble Beach, and he’ll do so on the heels of a largely satisfying week at one of his favorite hunting grounds. He didn’t challenge for a sixth Memorial title, as his myriad of back-nine miscues proved too costly to overcome. But given his scant schedule and missed cut last time out at Bethpage Black, this was certainly a step in the right direction.

“Each day I got a little more crisp,” Woods said. “I had a few mistakes and didn’t keep the card as clean as I’d like. A couple of loose iron shots here and there, but overall I drove it great this week.”

In the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t the week where he had to drive it great. This start was always going to be something of a bonus, shaping up as likely the only non-major Woods will play between Augusta National and Royal Portrush.

At age 43, Woods can’t exactly roll out of bed and head to the first tee anymore. His tournament prep takes on a similar approach, as majors now must be geared up over a series of weeks. It’s why this week’s swing through Central Ohio held such great importance, as Woods’ all-too-brief stint on Long Island was essentially a lost cause as soon as he felt too sick to practice ahead of the opening round.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

But things are now once again looking up for Woods in his pursuit to rekindle his Monterey magic from 2000, as even before the final round he felt confident enough to offer a crystal-clear status update.

“My game is right where I feel like it needs to be,” Woods said Saturday, hours before authoring his most complete round of the tournament. “I hit a lot of good shots the last three days here, and really haven’t scored like I’ve hit the golf ball.”

If those words seem familiar, it’s because they are. Woods offered a similar assessment after the final round of The Players back in mid-March, when a T-30 finish didn’t seem to portend any particularly great results in the near future.

“It’s right on track,” he said. “I’m able to shape the golf ball both ways, which I’m going to need (at Augusta National). Just need a few more putts to go in, but that’s about it.”

What followed was a stirring run to the quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and a historic rally for a fifth green jacket. The vision of how his game was situated, where the holes were and how best to patch them, proved prophetic.

And yes, there were holes to patch at Muirfield Village. Woods made a pair of double bogeys at critical junctures that stunted his momentum. He lipped out several putts, especially during the third round, and made the occasional bogey from the middle of the fairway. But with slick greens lined by lush thatches of rough, the margins around these parts can often be slim.

Golf Central Woods in better place for U.S. Open than PGA Tiger Woods is attempting to walk the fine line between rest and rust this season, but fresh off a closing 67 at the Memorial he likes where his game is at with the U.S. Open around the corner.

“It’s just really hard on this golf course,” said Keith Mitchell, who played alongside Woods in the final round. “You saw Tiger coming down the stretch, and he hits two shots 10 feet off line and you make bogey.”

Those margins, however, won’t get any more lenient two weeks from now along Stillwater Cove. Unable to stretch Pebble Beach to the limits, the USGA will assuredly rely on narrow fairways and firm greens to keep low scores at bay.

But as Woods heads into the final stages of preparation, he undoubtedly likes what he sees, as the bigger parts of his game appear to be in place. The driver, so often an Achilles’ heel for him in the U.S. Open, largely cooperated this week. He missed only two fairways in the final round, and finished the week 11th in strokes gained: tee-to-green. He’d likely welcome a similar ranking at Pebble with open arms.

Reflecting on the week that was, Woods specifically lamented the short 14th hole, where two wedge approaches yielded a pair of weekend bogeys. Frustrating this week, but critically damaging when the stakes are raised next time around.

“Those are loose things that you can’t afford to have happen in an Open,” Woods said. “If I can clean those up, I should be all right.”

Even with that green jacket sitting in his closet, Woods knows that his chances to contend in majors and potentially add a 16th title will be few and far between. He’ll need to pick his spots, target certain venues, build a game plan and prepare accordingly.

Pebble Beach was always one of those circled opportunities, a mix of history and familiarity that could create a special result. And while his missed cut at the PGA was certainly a bit of a misstep, his return to action at Muirfield Village checked off plenty of preparatory boxes.

There are no guarantees for how things will fare once he lands in California, but after a flurry of birdies amid far fewer miscues he has reason to believe that at this stage, the pieces are in place for another run at history.

“Going into today, I was never going to win the tournament,” Woods said. “But I was hoping I could get something positive going into the Open, and I was able to accomplish that, which is great.”