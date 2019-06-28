NBC to air Finale of College Golf Docu-Series 'Driven' Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, Executive Produced by Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas

Driven, the critically-acclaimed college golf documentary series, will take viewers behind the scenes to recap the 2018-19 golf seasons for Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma State men’s golf programs in its season two finale, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Executive produced by PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler (Main Event Productions) and co-executive produced by major champion Justin Thomas, Driven also will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Josh Duhamel, Driven is a four-part documentary series that followed the competitive journeys of the Alabama men’s golf team and their “Iron Bowl” rivalry with Auburn as they looked to return to the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships. The series also followed Oklahoma State, the reigning NCAA national champions and the top-ranked team in the country, as they looked to defend their 2018 title.

Saturday’s hour-long finale will delve into the 2018-19 golf seasons on and off the course for all three nationally ranked programs, beginning with the fall season and culminating with the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships in May. GOLF Channel cameras were embedded with the teams throughout the season as they traveled the country as well as on campus, giving viewers inside access into their college golf seasons, concluding with Auburn and Oklahoma State’s play at the national championships.

Taking place at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., the national championships featured 72-holes of individual stroke play and two days of team match play. Following the conclusion of the regular golf season, Saturday’s finale will turn its focus to Oklahoma State’s attempt to defend its national championship, featuring sophomore Matthew Wolff – who captured the 2019 NCAA individual national championship – and junior Viktor Hovland competing in their final collegiate tournament before turning professional.

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, televising five college golf championships. GOLF Channel became the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships in 2013, and has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015 – both now hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. In total, GOLF Channel is airing more than 50 live tournament hours of college and amateur golf coverage in 2019, the most of any television network.

GOLF Channel also televises the Western Intercollegiate presented by Topgolf, one of the longest running college tournaments in the U.S. The 73rd edition was contested April 15-17 at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif., with Stanford sweeping the individual and team titles. The East Lake Cup, created by GOLF Channel and East Lake Golf Club, is a three-day championship that invites the eight semifinalists from the previous NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships. Hosted at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., the competition benefits the East Lake Foundation. In 2020, GOLF Channel will televise the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, a new 54-hole team and individual stroke place college championship. In addition, GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying, on-site and wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events, and year-end award shows for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards presented by Stifel.