NBC SPORTS AND TAYLORMADE EXPAND GOLFPASS PARTNERSHIP

GOLFPASS, the digital golf membership co-founded by global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports, is expanding its member benefits and experiences offered through launch partner TaylorMade Golf, including a chance to win the golf bag McIlroy used and signed after capturing the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. Follow GOLFPASS on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram by Midnight today for contest details.

With the recent integration of TaylorMade and GOLFPASS online accounts, GOLFPASS makes it easier for members to take advantage of TaylorMade member-pricing benefits on a variety of TaylorMade apparel, balls and accessories. Additionally, the deepened partnership will bring golfers closer to their favorite athletes than ever before, with access to select to exclusive video content shot with members of TaylorMade’s star-studded Tour staff. Also, anyone who signs up for an annual GOLFPASS membership automatically receives a free dozen TaylorMade golf balls.

“Creating a deeper connection between TaylorMade and GOLFPASS not only allows us to strengthen the TaylorMade brand among an exciting and engaged community of golfers but also opens creative opportunities to showcase our world-class athletes and products in unique ways, too,” said David Abeles, president & CEO, TaylorMade Golf Company.

GOLFPASS Team TaylorMade Sweepstakes:

Launching today, the GOLFPASS Team TaylorMade Experience Sweepstakes is open to residents of the U.S., Canada (excluding Quebec), U.K. and Ireland, and will provide a winner and a guest from both North America and the U.K./Ireland a first-of-its-kind invitation to join Rory McIlroy and other members of Team TaylorMade for a south Florida golfing experience. Winners will spend time with the players while enjoying the five pillars of a GOLFPASS experience:

Sweepstakes entries will be accepted through July 21, and winners will fulfill their awards from Sept. 9-14.

As a long-time GOLF Channel partner, TaylorMade in 2018 expanded its relationship with GOLF/NBC Sports by becoming the Presenting Sponsor of Golf Central, the GOLF Channel digital app, and a loyalty partner for GOLFNOW.

“As our partnership with TaylorMade has grown over the years, so has our collaboration, which has delivered unique experiences with some of the best players in the world, which golfers – and now our GOLFPASS members – can only dream about,” said Jeff Foster, senior vice president, GOLF Emerging Businesses.

About GOLFPASS

GOLFPASS is the only comprehensive digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer’s lifestyle across five pillars – Play, Learn, Watch, Travel and Shop – which are the most frequent ways golfers engage with the sport. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GOLFPASS is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer’s game, high-quality video content, and enhanced shopping and travel experiences. A GOLFPASS membership – $9.99 per month or $99 per year – is available at www.GOLFPASS.com and via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.

About TaylorMade Golf Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, TaylorMade Golf Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment with industry-leading innovative products like M5 & M6 metalwoods, M5 & M6 irons and TP5& TP5X golf balls. TaylorMade is the #1 Driver in Golf and is a major force on the PGA TOUR with one of the strongest athlete portfolios in the sport which includes Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods, among others.