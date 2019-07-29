NBC Sports Group to Air 45 Total Hours of the AIG Women's British Open, Most Ever for an LPGA Major Championship

Woburn Golf Club in England sets the stage this week for golf’s final major championship of 2019, The R&A’s AIG Women’s British Open, taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 1-4. The second of back-to-back major championships on the LPGA Tour, the AIG Women’s British Open will feature 45 total hours of tournament coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC, the most number of televised hours for an LPGA major championship in history.

“NBC Sports Group is amplifying its coverage of the final major championship of the 2019 calendar year to feature the global nature of women’s golf,” said Molly Solomon, GOLF Channel executive producer. “With the most number of tournament hours ever, this underscores NBC Sports’ commitment to showcasing the top women players in the world on one of golf’s biggest stages to our worldwide audience.”

The international field will feature each of the top-30 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings and nine of the past 10 champions of the event, including defending champion Georgia Hall of England and Ariya Jutanugarn, who won in 2016 when it was last staged at Woburn.

MOST EVER TOTAL TOURNAMENT HOURS: Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air seven continuous hours of live coverage each day for a total of 28 live hours, tying for the most in tournament history and the most number of live hours of an LPGA event during the 2019 season. Including tournament encores Thursday-Sunday, NBC Sports Group will air 45 hours of tournament coverage, the most ever for any LPGA major championship in history.

GOLF Channel will air live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Friday (Aug. 1-2). Saturday (Aug. 3), GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on NBC). On Sunday (Aug. 4), coverage will begin on GOLF Channel at 7 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.

BROADCAST TEAM: Terry Gannon and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will call the action from the broadcast booth. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and 2004 AIG Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples on the course. Abbott and Stupples also will rotate with Gannon and Rankin in the booth for early tournament coverage. Mike Ritz joins the broadcast team as host, and Todd Lewis will conduct interviews and report on-site for Golf Central.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s franchise news programs – Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound coverage from GOLF Channel’s worldwide network studios in Orlando and on-site from Woburn Golf Club. Lewis will report on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during the AIG Women’s British Open, with GOLF Channel senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site with columns and daily blogs. The tournament will be streamed live on GOLF Channel Digital and NBCSports.com as well as via the GOLF Channel and NBC Sports apps. GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – also will provide expanded social coverage.

AIG Women’s British Open Live and Encore Airtimes (all times Eastern)