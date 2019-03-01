NBC Sports Launches 'Golf Pick-Em' Free-to-Play Game on NBC Sports Predictor App with Boom Fantasy

NBC Sports today launched its newest free-to-play game – Golf Pick ‘Em – available exclusively on the NBC Sports Predictor games app. Powered by Boom Fantasy, Golf Pick ‘Em will feature two weekly contests with cash prizes and a $100,000 grand prize in the season-ending FootJoy $100,000 Championship in August.

“With the 2019 golf season in full swing, introducing Golf Pick ‘Em to NBC Sports Predictor is a great complement for fans to tune-in and immerse themselves in the competition every week,” said Jon Kropp, GOLF Channel vice president of digital media.

“We believe the FootJoy $100,000 Championship will be an amazing opportunity for golf fans,” said Stephen A. Murphy, chief executive officer of Boom Fantasy. “Over 100,000 Premier League fans have already played on NBC Sports Predictor, and we look forward to providing a great gaming destination for golf fans.”

Golf Pick ‘Em will feature two contests each week – a Thursday through Sunday game and a Sunday-only game, each with $1,500 up for grabs. Starting on Mondays, fans get to pick from six head-to-head matchups, predicting which player will shoot a lower score for that week’s tournament, along with picking a tournament champion and the champion’s final score. For the Sunday-only game, fans get to pick from six head-to-head matchups based on the leaderboard heading into the final round. Top scoring fans from both games each week will earn entry into the season-ending FootJoy $100,000 Championship, a three-week contest in August concluding with the TOUR Championship. When an FJ player wins during the season, the contestants of that week in Golf Pick ‘Em will be entered into a random drawing for a FootJoy prize pack. (Information on scoring, prizing and official rules HERE and within the NBC Sports Predictor app).

GOLF Channel’s editorial team will provide custom content within the NBC Sports Predictor app breaking down the weekly contest matchups.

Golf Pick ‘Em is the second game to be released on the NBC Sports Predictor app. In December, NBC Sports launched the app with the debut of Premier League Pick ‘Em, highlighting five matches during each match week.

Each player must be at least 18 years old. Other restrictions may apply.

Disclaimer: The NBC Sports Predictor Platform and Contests are not in any way affiliated with, or administered or endorsed by Android or Apple.