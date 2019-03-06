NBC Sports Predictor: Rotoworld's Arnold Palmer Invitational tips

We've got a fresh fantasy golf game for 2019.

The format is simple as you pick six head-to-head matchups and then pick a winner and winning score.

The winner/winners split the weekly prize of $1,500. Anyone that earns 60 points for the week is also given an entry to the FootJoy $100,000 Championship which is a multi-week elimination-style contest that will take place later in the season.

Rotoworld is providing its picks for the format below and as well as some insight. Check it out and visit Rotoworld.com for more fantasy information.

Josh Culp [@FutureOfFantasy]

Top Weekly Score: 85 pts

Matchups:

Rory McIlroy over Justin Rose

Rickie Fowler over Brooks Koepka

Marc Leishman over Jason Day

Tommy Fleetwood over Francesco Molinari

Phil Mickelson over Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau over Ian Poulter

Winner:

Bryson DeChambeau (-17)

Josh's Notes:

McIlroy versus Rose is somewhat of a tossup but McIlroy brings more form in his favor. Also the defending champ.

Koepka finished runner-up last week at the Honda. Many would be surprised to find out that was his first career top 10 in his home state of Florida. I like Fowler's chances to beat him this week.

Jason Day won here in 2016 but all seven of his other API starts have landed outside the top 15. That makes him vulnerable for Leishman to top him this week.

Molinari had a quiet winter so I think he's just in the mode of fueling up the jet before liftoff over the next month. Fleetwood has been through that activation mode and is now ready to soar. He's also finished T-10 and T-26 in two trips to Bay Hill.

Mickelson and Watson should both crush the par 5s but I see a lot of water balls in their future this week. Mickelson is on the record that he doesn't want to play courses that don't fit him this year so there must be something about the setup that is bringing him back here for the first time since 2013. Perhaps it's just availability in the family schedule this year but he also won here in 1997.

Dechambeau has an eagle in three of his last six rounds here at Bay Hill. The par 5s fit his eye and his steady ball-striking helps him avoid the water hazards that are littered across the property. With four wins in his last 12 worldwide starts, I will ride that momentum and say he slips on the red cardigan this Sunday.

Mo Yoshimoto [@BearsGolf3423]

Top Weekly Score: 65 pts

Matchups:

Rory McIlroy over Justin Rose

Rickie Fowler over Brooks Koepka

Marc Leishman over Jason Day

Francesco Molinari over Tommy Fleetwood

Phil Mickelson over Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau over Ian Poulter

Winner:

Rory McIlroy (-15)

Mo's Notes:

Focusing on my winner this week, two of McIlroy's 14 PGA Tour wins have come in Florida (2018 API; 2012 Honda) and six have come on par 72's.

Although he's never successfully defended a title, he has won the same tourney on three occasions (Wells Fargo 2010, 2015; PGA Champ 2012, 2014; Deutsche Bank 2012, 2016).

McIlroy is in the same draw as last year's win (later/early), and in a familiar grouping, grouped with 2017 champ Marc Leishman last year and again this year. Toss in a third wheel with Ryder Cup combatant Patrick Reed and that should fuel the flames even more.

McIlroy arrives on a heater with four straight top-5 finishes, including a runner-up in his last start at the WGC-Mexico two weeks ago, where he was the 18-hole leader (63). Ranks No. 1 on Tour this season in SG: Tee to green (2.229 avg.) and is a Bermuda grass specialist.

