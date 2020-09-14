NBCUniversal Offers All-Encompassing Coverage of 120th U.S. Open

NBCUniversal kicks off its all-encompassing week-long coverage of the 120th U.S. Open, taking place at Winged Foot Golf Club, Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 17-20. NBCUniversal will present nearly 45 hours of live primary coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open exclusively across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.

U.S. OPEN PRODUCTION & BROADCAST TEAM: Led by 29-time Emmy Award-winning producer Tommy Roy – along with NBC Sports’ producer Brandt Packer – the network’s U.S. Open production will utilize the deepest roster of broadcasters in golf, including five USGA champions: Kay Cockerill (1986, ’87 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Trevor Immelman (1998 U.S. Amateur Public Links), Peter Jacobsen (2004 U.S. Senior Open), Gary Koch (1970 U.S. Junior Amateur) and Justin Leonard (1992 U.S. Amateur). And, in continuation of the USGA’s extensive partnership with Rolex, the final hour of Sunday’s coverage on NBC will air uninterrupted (commercial-free) during the closing stretch of the championship.

The USGA previously announced in June that the United States media rights for its championships had been transferred to NBCUniversal, with the partnership agreement continuing through 2026. The renewed partnership between the USGA and NBC Sports elevates a long-standing relationship dating back to 1954, when the U.S. Open first aired on television (NBC), and most recently from 1995-2014, when NBC Sports carried media rights to all USGA championships.

U.S OPEN ALTERNATE FEEDS: In addition to primary live coverage of the championship (Thursday-Sunday), fans will be able to access alternate, complementary feeds via DIRECTV (channels 901-905), Peacock, USOpen.com and USGA.org. Dedicated feeds include:

Featured Groups: Will include two (daily) featured morning groups, and two featured afternoon groups.

Will include two (daily) featured morning groups, and two featured afternoon groups. Featured Holes (also available in 4K through Comcast Xfinity X1 and DIRECTV channel 105) : Focusing on those in the field as they play the (par-4) 6th, (par-3) 10th, and (par-4) 17th holes on Winged Foot’s West Course.

(also available in 4K through Comcast Xfinity X1 and DIRECTV channel 105) Focusing on those in the field as they play the (par-4) 6th, (par-3) 10th, and (par-4) 17th holes on Winged Foot’s West Course. U.S. Open 360: Showcasing players as they warm up for their round from Winged Foot’s practice areas, as well as post-round interview sessions with on-site media.

U.S. OPEN CONTENT & PROGRAMMING ON PEACOCK: Previously announced in August, Peacock will exclusively stream two hours of live U.S. Open coverage across each of the four rounds to complement live coverage windows on GOLF Channel and NBC. Peacock additionally has created a new, U.S. Open pop-up channel, streaming exclusively through Sept. 24. The channel will feature classic U.S. Open highlights from some of the most memorable editions of the championship, along with a robust library of docuseries and documentaries, including History Makers, U.S. Open Decade, My First U.S. Open and U.S. Open Classic Finishes.

U.S. Open highlights also will be featured in Peacock’s ‘Trending’ section, a hub for short-form content that is updated on a daily basis and includes sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. Looking ahead, Peacock will feature live U.S. Women’s Open programming later this year (Dec. 10-13) as well as the 2021 U.S. Amateur and U.S. Senior Open championships. Fans can learn more and sign up for Peacock at www.peacocktv.com/golf, as featured in this video tutorial.

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage from on-site at Winged Foot Golf Club, with interviews, highlights and analysis throughout the week. Coverage also will be complemented by several dedicated GOLF Films shorts (features) appearing within Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open and Morning Drive, as well as across the network’s digital and social media platforms, including:

Reflections on the 2006 U.S. Open: Recollections from the dramatic final round the last time the U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot, when Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to pave the way for Geoff Ogilvy’s victory.

Recollections from the dramatic final round the last time the U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot, when Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to pave the way for Geoff Ogilvy’s victory. Mickelson’s Close Calls: Examining Mickelson’s record six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, and how the U.S. Open trophy continues to allude the five-time major champ.

Examining Mickelson’s record six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, and how the U.S. Open trophy continues to allude the five-time major champ. Skinny House: Exploring an architectural marvel, built by African-American carpenter Nathan Thomas Seely in 1932, and now a tourist destination in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Exploring an architectural marvel, built by African-American carpenter Nathan Thomas Seely in 1932, and now a tourist destination in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Winged Foot, an ultimate U.S. Open venue: Consistently one of the most formidable U.S. Open layouts, analyzing what makes Winged Foot the ultimate U.S. Open host.

U.S. OPEN PRIMARY BROADCAST TEAM (GOLF Channel, NBC & Peacock) Tom Abbott, Paul Azinger, Notah Begay, Curt Byrum, Kay Cockerill, Nick Faldo, David Feherty, Terry Gannon, Damon Hack, Dan Hicks, Trevor Immelman, Peter Jacobsen, Gary Koch, Justin Leonard, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Roger Maltbie, Jimmy Roberts, Steve Sands, Mike Tirico U.S. OPEN ALTERNATE FEEDS BROADCAST TEAM (Featured Groups): Tom Abbott, Curt Byrum, John Cook, Trevor Immelman, Tripp Isenhour, George Savaricas, Jay Townsend; (Featured Holes): Gary Christian, Lisa Cornwell, Craig Perks, John Swantek; (U.S. Open 360): Billy Kratzert, Mark Rolfing, Gary Williams GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. OPEN BROADCAST TEAM (Primetime): Brandel Chamblee, Jaime Diaz, Justin Leonard, Rich Lerner, Todd Lewis; (Daytime): Cara Banks, Steve Burkowski, David Duval, Trevor Immelman, Arron Oberholser, Mark Rolfing, Gary Williams

NBC SPORTS’ “CHIP TRUCK” CELEBRATES U.S. OPEN: As the U.S. Open is being contested without spectators, NBC Sports has developed a creative fan activation: a custom-designed replica of Winged Foot’s 18th green situated on the back of a flatbed truck. The no-contact “Chip Truck” fan engagement made its way up the East Coast en route to the New York metropolitan area, giving participants a chance to win prizes for “holing out” their shot attempt.

FEHERTY, FALDO SET TO MAKE GOLF BROADCASTER HISTORY: In contributing to NBC Sports’ live coverage at Winged Foot, David Feherty and Nick Faldo each will join a select group of golf broadcasters having called action from all four men’s major championships. Feherty and Faldo also will become the only two broadcasters to have called professional golf’s four men’s major championships, THE PLAYERS Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, TOUR Championship and the Olympics.

NBC SPORTS’ SIGNATURE U.S. OPEN MUSIC, FULL-FIELD COVERAGE RETURN:

Viewers tuning in to live coverage from Winged Foot will recognize a familiar musical refrain previously synonymous with NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Open, as Yanni’s In Celebration of Man will be incorporated throughout the championship. Coverage additionally will aim to showcase each of the 144 players in the field, under the mantra that if a player is good enough to make it into the U.S. Open field, they deserve the opportunity to be shown on the broadcast.

U.S. OPEN DIGITAL COVERAGE & ACTIVATIONS: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded U.S. Open editorial coverage from its writers on-site at Winged Foot: Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner. Coverage will features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines throughout the week.

120TH U.S. OPEN - LIVE COVERAGE ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL (SEPT. 14-20, EST):