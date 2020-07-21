New Episodes of 'The Conor Moore Show' Begin Today, Continuing Critically-Acclaimed Premiere Season on GOLFPASS

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 21, 2020) –The Conor Moore Show presented by ClubHub, the first-of-its-kind comedy series that pokes a little fun at golf’s biggest stars, returns today with an exclusive, new streaming episode to tee off the second half of its premiere season on GOLFPASS.

Highlighting today’s episode, the show provides its unique and funny take on Jon Rahm’s impressive victory at the Memorial Tournament, tells the story of Tiger Woods’ return to action after nearly a five-month hiatus from competitive golf, and takes a closer look at some not-so common golf products. Plus, Conor explains to the uninitiated his definition of how the golf term, “slope,” impacts the game.

Fast becoming a hit, online program franchise for golf’s leading subscription program, which offers golfers perks, benefits and entertainment surrounding everything golfers love about the game, The Connor Moore Show has garnered critical acclaim since its April premiere. The New York Post said Moore is “fast becoming a name in the golf world as the preeminent impersonator in the sport,” Irish Golfer magazine wrote “Moore’s star continues to rise,” The “Tiki and Tierney” show on CBS Sports Radio called him a “funny dude,” while “The Fred Couples Show” on Sirius XM PGA TOUR Radio said, “You close your eyes and you would think Ian Poulter is right next to you.”

Covering all the big stories in golf and sports, each episode of The Conor Moore Show features Moore’s spot-on impersonations, real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

GOLFPASS IS DESIGNED FOR TODAY’S GOLFER: The Conor Moore Show is included in a vast library of video content available exclusively as part of a GOLFPASS membership, including originals like Lessons with a Champion Golfer, Breaking into the Game: Juniors with Michael Bannon, My Daily Routine, My Roots, and more. GOLFPASS is the only comprehensive digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer’s lifestyle across five pillars – Play, Learn, Shop, Travel, Watch – which are the most frequent ways golfers engage with the sport. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GOLFPASS is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer’s game, high-quality video content, and enhanced shopping and travel experiences. A GOLFPASS membership is available in North America at GOLFPASS.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GOLFPASS.co.uk, and in Australia at www.golfpass.com.au. The GOLFPASS membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.