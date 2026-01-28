LIV changes include more money for teams and 10 more spots to secure status

LIV Golf took a step toward greater turnover in its 57-man league by announcing changes Wednesday that include awarding points to every player in the field and expanding to 34 the number of players who secure status.

The announcement comes as the Official World Golf Ranking board was meeting with topics on the agenda including LIV’s application to get ranking points.

LIV already had announced it was expanding to 72 holes after four years of 54-hole tournaments that led to the name — LIV is the Roman number for 54 — of the Saudi-funded league.

“The changes we’re introducing for 2026 are about rewarding consistency, strengthening team golf and creating clearer pathways for players to earn their place and progress within the league,” said Scott O’Neil, the CEO of LIV Golf.

He said the changes — 72 holes, expanding the field by three players and the expanded points system — would be a clear signal that performance matters.

“We believe this evolution makes LIV Golf more competitive, more transparent and, ultimately, more exciting for players, teams and fans around the world,” O’Neil said.

LIV’s most notable change is expanding its “Lock Zone” from the top 24 players to the top 34 players. Those are guaranteed to be in the league the following year.

The “Open Zone” loses two spots — from the top 48 to the top 46 players who are free to change teams but are not guaranteed being in the league. Jinichiro Kozuma was among four players from the Open Zone who did not return. Pat Perez was not signed the previous season.

Anyone finishing beyond 47th place will be relegated, down from those outside the top 48.

“These changes increase the turnover and meritocratic pathways into the league, enhance the competitive tension throughout the season, reflect the increased field size in 2026 and are designed to provide greater clarity around season-long performance benchmarks,” O’Neil said.

LIV also will award points to every player in the field, instead of just the top 24. Joaquin Niemann won five times last season but finished second to Jon Rahm — who did not win — because there were two tournaments where the Chilean did not earn points.

The points also will be higher for the top finishers.

LIV previously announced the total prize fund goes up to $30 million, with the team prize doubling to $10 million. While the $20 million individual purse doesn’t change, LIV will provide $2.3 million at each event for top performers whose teams are in the top three.

The season starts Feb. 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meritocracy was a chief concern as the OWGR considered whether to include LIV Golf. A majority of the players were under contract and the turnover percentage was far lower than other tours that are part of the OWGR system.

While a vote on LIV was not believed to be part of the agenda, there was a likelihood of a decision by the end of this week.

LIV began in 2022 with 12 teams and 48 players. It since has expanded to 13 teams and five players who are unattached and earned their way through a qualifying event and the Asian Tour’s International Series.