Who’s ready for Olympic golf? Qualifying underway for LA28

The qualification process for golf at the LA28 Olympic Games is officially underway, with Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) points counting toward the women’s competition as of June 8.

Points begin counting for the men’s competition on June 22.

The LA28 Olympic golf competition will be contested at Riviera Country Club, one of the most iconic championship venues in the game and recent host of the 81st U.S. Women’s Open.

Individual stroke-play events will feature 60 women and 60 men.

How will the Olympic mixed-team golf competition work at LA28?

LA28 will also introduce a 16-team mixed competition, marking the first Olympic mixed-team golf event since the sport returned to the Games in 2016. Each team will consist of one female and one male athlete from the same country who have already qualified for their respective individual competitions.

The mixed-team field will be determined through the Olympic Mixed-Team Ranking (OMTR), which ranks eligible countries based on the best-ranked athlete from each National Olympic Committee (NOC), regardless of gender.

What is the golf schedule at the LA28 Olympics?

The Olympic golf competition schedule at LA28 kicks off less than a week after the Opening Ceremony with the men’s first.



Men’s individual stroke play: July 19–22, 2028

Mixed-team event: July 23–24, 2028

Women’s individual stroke play: July 26–29, 2028

Who can qualify for LA28 Olympic golf?

Under the qualification system for the individual competitions, athletes ranked inside the top 15 of the Olympic Golf Ranking will be eligible to qualify, with a maximum of four athletes per country, per gender. Beyond the top 15, countries may qualify up to two athletes per gender.

Each of the five Olympic continents will be guaranteed representation in both the women’s and men’s competitions through continental qualification places, if required.

For the men’s competition, the Olympic Golf Ranking recognizes eligible tournaments that are sanctioned by tours which are recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). For the women’s competition, the Olympic Golf Ranking recognizes eligible tournaments conducted on tours which are recognized by the Women’s World Golf Rankings (WWGR).

When does the golf qualification period end for LA28?

Qualification for the women’s competition will conclude on June 5, 2028, while the men’s qualification period will conclude on June 19, 2028.