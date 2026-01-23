PGA Show roundup: Apparel, footwear, accessories and more interesting stuff

As the PGA Merchandise Show is winding down, it’s time to look at a few things that caught my eye:

Sun Day Red

Presidio shoe

This is Tiger Woods’ first sport-performance, spikeless golf shoe. It features Woods’ patented sole, which is comprised of a multi-material composite with vertical and horizontal traction to help players get closer to the ground. “His hands are all over everything we do,” said David Abeles, CEO of Sun Day Red. The Presidio is available Feb. 17.

RLX Ralph Lauren

Pre-fall and fall men’s collections

Move from stone pebble and faded hues of soft pink, blue, yellow and lavender to navy, gray and earthy seasonal tones, as Ralph Lauren continues to combine the brand’s timeless style with the performance needs of golf. The highlight pieces include the Featherweight Merino Layering Sweaters, Textured Tech Polos and Lightweight Windproof Outerwear. Oh, and can’t forget a cup of Ralph’s coffee – what a treat to kick off a busy day on the floor.

Nike Golf

Air Max ’95 G shoe

While the $210 golf take on the legendary Air Max has been around for some time, this is the activation for the WM Phoenix Open. The theme is Cattle Drive: Drive Your Game, and it features colors that are reminiscent of the Arizona desert.

Turtlebox

Original speaker (plus hat)

The name Turtlebox likely sounds familiar considering a recent partnership with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. While Scheffler has taken a liking to the Ranger speaker, which is smaller and more travel friendly, the Original, now in its third generation, is the company’s flagship speaker, both powerful and durable. Also, that Turtlebox hat is pretty sweet.

Fore All

Barbie X Fore All collab

Fore All was among the women’s golf brands at the show, though none had a collab quite like Barbie X Fore All. The collection includes some girls’ pieces as well. And the Barbie doll display to show many of the silhouettes was impressive.

Smith and Quinn

Tailgate college prints

Described as touchdown-worthy style, this combines school spirit with the classic looks of S&Q. It’s certainly not your traditional college gear.

PXG

Hologram Bob

PXG’s first PGA Show in attendance came complete with something I’ve never seen before – an interactive, hologram experience, including with Dr. Bob Parsons himself.