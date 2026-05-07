Wells Adams joins ‘Big Break x Good Good’ as co-host for reality show’s return

Wells Adams is joining “Big Break x Good Good Presented by Golf Galaxy” on Golf Channel as co-host for the reality show’s return in August.

Adams is the current co-host of Golf Channel’s “The Vanity Index” podcast show and became a popular entertainment personality after appearing as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” 10 years ago, as well as his continued role as the bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The 41-year-old will be paired with former LPGA Tour pro and Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal, who won “Big Break Dominican Republic” in 2010. The duo will usher in the 24th season of the golf reality show, after a hiatus since 2015.

“As a self-proclaimed ‘golf-sicko,’ Wells is the perfect person to pair with Blair to host the return of ‘Big Break,’” said Tom Knapp, Golf Channel EVP and GM. “His well-documented experience and success in reality television combined with the interviews and ‘inside golf’ conversations he has on ‘The Vanity Index’ on Golf Channel make him a bit of a ‘Big Break’ unicorn. I also think he’ll be a really good fit for fans of Good Good Golf. We’re very happy to have Wells on our ‘Big Break’ team.”

This season of the golf reality competition series will take place at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Twelve highly-skilled contestants will compete against each other in a variety of golf challenges from tee-to-green, including “Glass Break” and “Flop Wall” —two of the show’s signature challenges from the first 23 seasons.

Good Good Golf’s Sean Walsh and Matt Meneghetti will be two of the competitors, while Brad Dalke and Bubbie Broders will serve as non-playing team captains. Good Good owner Matt Scharff will handle reporting duties and interviews throughout the series.

The winner of “Big Break x Good Good” will earn an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Good Good Championship in November 2026.