Padraig Harrington goes back-to-back at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open with big finish

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Padraig Harrington played his final seven holes in 7 under par, a stunning finish for a 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open with a one-shot victory on Sunday.

Harrington was going nowhere at the En-Joie Golf Club with a pair of three-putt bogeys and another three-putt par. But he made a bold par save on the 11th that sent the Irishman on his way to his first PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Harrington birdied the next four holes, made eagle on the reachable par-4 16th, followed by a 6-foot birdie on the 17th and then finished with a par to hold off Joe Durant (66).

Durant finished with six straight pars. Ernie Els needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. Instead, he made bogey for a 68 to finish alone in third.

Harrington became the first back-to-back winner since the tournament became part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule in 2007. Brad Faxon won back-to-back in 1999 and 2000 when it was the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour.