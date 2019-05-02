CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Patrick Reed has spent a majority of this season searching for answers.

Reed has yet to record a top-10 thus far in 2019 and his best finish has been a T-13 at both the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open back in January. In recent weeks, the 2018 Masters champion has spent time tweaking his swing.

“I think the biggest thing is starting from last week, once I got to last week it was, OK, we've done the work technically, now it's just go out and when I get to the golf course instead of always trying to play golf swing, play golf shots and be an athlete.”

Reed felt his swing was getting too long and disconnected at the top, and keyed on shortening and strengthening his backswing. He was seen working with noted instructor David Leadbetter at the Valspar Championship, and Leadbetter confirmed their partnership soon thereafter.

After an opening-round 4-under 67 on Thursday, he likes the adjustments he’s made.

“I stopped thinking about the golf swing and just started swinging the golf club and played golf shots. From that point I was able to go out and put the ball from point A to point B pretty well and make some putts.”

Getting off to a quick start is something Reed feels is important, especially at a place like Quail Hollow. With no blemishes on the scorecard in Round 1, Reed is starting to feel like the old Captain America again.

“I feel like the swing has been in probably the best position that the golf club has been in, it's just now timing it up,” Reed said. “I feel like that's the part that I was missing in the past and now I feel like I'm back kind of being who I am and being a golfer and playing.”