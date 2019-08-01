Paul Casey joins "Feherty," Monday (Aug. 5) at 9 p.m. ET

Three-time PGA TOUR and 13-time European Tour winner Paul Casey will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed at Whisper Rock Golf Club (Scottsdale, Ariz.) in April, the episode will center around a number of subjects, including:

Casey’s complicated role in influencing Europe’s Ryder Cup player requirements.

His collegiate golf career at Arizona State, and breaking a record held by Tiger Woods.

Discussing some potential shortcomings of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in recent years.

Visions for how the professional golf landscape may change in the future.

Evaluating the preparation and work ethic that goes into preparing for tournaments.

Feherty will welcome four additional guests in as many weeks to close out the show’s ninth season (each episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday):

Aug. 12 – Bernhard Langer

Aug. 19 – Xander Schauffele

Aug. 26 – John McEnroe

Sept. 3 – Michael Strahan

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original production division, producing original series such as Feherty, along with critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.