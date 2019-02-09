So what if it's been a rainy week on the Monterey Peninsula? Phil Mickelson heads a list of chasers looking to track down leader Paul Casey on Sunday on one of the most iconic venues in golf, Pebble Beach. Here's how the stage was set Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Leaderboard: Paul Casey (-15), Phil Mickelson (-12), Lucas Glover (-11), Scott Piercy (-11), Brian Gay (-10), Matt Every (-10)

What it means: Just down 17 Mile Drive from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Paul Casey put together a 5-under 67 on Spyglass Hill to take a three-shot lead entering Sunday's final round at Pebble. Among those chasing Casey is Mickelson, who bogeyed four of his first 10 holes at Pebble but rallied to shoot 2-under 70. Lefty birdied No. 13 and eagled the difficult par-5 14th after hitting his second shot to 3 feet. By making it to Sunday, Mickelson has now made 500 career PGA Tour cuts.

Round of the day: Adam Hadwin began his third round on Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course with back-to-back bogeys before carding birdies on six of his next seven holes. In all, Hadwin notched nine birdies and shot 6-under 65 to move to 8 under.

Best of the rest: Lucas Glover, already with five top 20s this season, is tied for third with Scott Piercy at 11 under after a third-round 70 at MPCC. Matt Every, who missed 11 of 12 cuts to close last season before keeping his card via the Web.com Tour Finals, is 10 under after a 69 at Pebble. Every entered this week with four straight top-25 finishes between the PGA and Web.com tours. Jonathan Byrd, who got into this week's field as an alternate (and in crazy fashion), remained in contention after a Saturday 68 at Spyglass moved him to 9 under. Playing Pebble for the first time since his T-2 finish last year, Jason Day shot 72 and is also 9 under.

Biggest disappointment: Jordan Spieth started the day tied for the lead and needing to finish the final two holes of his second round at Spyglass. He bogeyed his 36th hole before following with two birdies in his first five holes at Pebble. But he played his final 13 holes Saturday in 4 over and shot 2-over 74 to fall eight shots back. Spieth double-bogeyed twice on the back nine in Round 3, hitting a tree with a tugged drive on No. 13 and rinsing his tee ball at the par-5 finishing hole.

Main storyline entering Sunday: Casey has been a model of consistency in recent years and last season ended a four-year win drought at Valspar. He has no top 10s but four top 20s on Tour this season and is coming off a T-2 showing in his last worldwide start, at the Singapore Open. But all eyes Sunday will be on Mickelson, who looked like a world-beater in his 2019 debut at the Desert Classic, where he tied for second, and then anything but one in a missed cut at the Phoenix Open. Mickelson is a four-time winner at Pebble and a win Sunday would tie him with Mark O'Meara for the most all-time in this event. When he won here in 2012, Mickelson trailed by six after 54 holes. Casey, meanwhile, has only converted one of his previous four career 54-hole leads on Tour into a win.

Shot of the day: Mickelson was in vintage form on this approach from the sand at Pebble's par-4 fourth hole. And how about that spin through the rough?