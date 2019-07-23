PGA Tour adds DraftKings as official DFS partner

Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the addition of DraftKings as its official daily fantasy sports (DFS) game as part of a multi-year partnership.

DraftKings offers a DFS golf game where contestants in most U.S. states can wager real money to compete for cash prizes. The typical game setup requires participants to submit an entry fee and choose a "roster" of six players for each tournament while staying within the guidelines of a designated salary cap.

Under the new partnership, which begins with this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, PGA Tour-related prizes will be added to the cash offerings available to top finishers. The Tour will also make available real-time video highlights of rostered players for DraftKings participants among other specific content offerings.

The announcement comes five months after the Tour amended its guidelines for official marketing partners to include sponsorships within the DFS category.