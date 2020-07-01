PGA TOUR in Detroit for Rocket Mortgage Classic; Live Tournament & On-Site News Coverage Airing Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

The PGA TOUR is in Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with GOLF Channel airing live tournament and on-site news coverage Thursday-Sunday, including Golf Central originating from Detroit Golf Club. Live tournament coverage will utilize a unified CBS Sports and GOLF Channel linear broadcast production, with the same production and similar announce teams being utilized for Thursday and Friday's coverage on GOLF Channel also working Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

PGA TOUR

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dates: July 2-5

Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 7-10 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 7-10 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 1-3 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

Friday 1-3 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold (Eastern):

Thursday 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Tyrrell Hatton/Sungjae Im/Brandt Snedeker (7:35 a.m. ET)

Rickie Fowler/Nate Lashley/Webb Simpson (7:45 a.m. ET)

Jason Day/Brendon Todd/Bubba Watson (12:50 p.m. ET)

Bryson DeChambeau/Hideki Matsuyama/Patrick Reed (1:00 p.m. ET)

Friday 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Jason Day/Brendon Todd/Bubba Watson (7:35 a.m. ET)

Bryson DeChambeau/Hideki Matsuyama/Patrick Reed (7:45 a.m. ET)

Tyrrell Hatton/Sungjae Im/Brandt Snedeker (12:50 p.m. ET)

Rickie Fowler/Nate Lashley/Webb Simpson (1:00 p.m. ET)

Broadcast Notes:

Golf Central airing live and on-site Thursday-Sunday: GOLF Channel’s signature Golf Central news show will originate from on-site at Detroit Golf Club Thursday-Sunday, offering wraparound news and analysis throughout the tournament. GOLF Channel’s Cara Banks will host and be joined by analyst Notah Begay. Lisa Cornwell will provide reports and conduct interviews with those in the field. Todd Lewis (host) and Billy Kratzert (analyst) also will contribute Thursday-Sunday in-studio.

“Changing the Course” airing live (Wednesday) at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel: A group of four PGA TOUR players in the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week will convene on Wednesday to take part in “Changing the Course,” a casual nine-hole exhibition match at Detroit Golf Club (back nine). The competition will aim to raise funds and awareness around the digital divide in Detroit, in an effort to ensure every resident has access to the internet, technology and digital literacy training. 12-time PGA TOUR winner Bubba Watson will team up with Harold Varner III to take on former World No. 1 Jason Day and PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan. The exhibition will air as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on GOLF Channel.

Lashley defends: Nate Lashley finished six shots clear of the field to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR, doing so in wire-to-wire fashion.

Headlining the field: Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and Steve Stricker.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Mike Tirico

Analysts: Nick Faldo / Frank Nobilo / Mark Immelman

On-Course: Trevor Immelman

Reporter: Lisa Cornwell

Golf Central Broadcast Team:

Host: Cara Banks (on-site) / Todd Lewis (in-studio)

Analyst: Notah Begay (on-site) / Billy Kratzert (in-studio)

Reporter: Lisa Cornwell