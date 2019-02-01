When people see their favorite golfer, *most* people ask them to sign a flag, hat, picture or even a golf ball. One fan at the Waste Management Phoenix Open didn’t have anything for Phil Mickelson to sign except ... her high-heeled shoe?

When she gave Mickelson the shoe, he smiled and she said, “I’ve been watching you my whole life. I really appreciate it. I love you, my parents love you. They’ve been making me watch you all my life.”

Mickelson politely responded, “Thank you.”

I guess that’s one way to do it.