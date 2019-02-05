Photos: Koepka hangs with NBA stars, sits courtside with Clinton

We've seen a lot of Brooks Koepka in front of the camera in recent weeks, and he's showing no signs of slowing down, showing up to Monday's Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game in New York with his Wanamaker Trophy in tow.

The defending PGA champ was in town as part of a promotion for this year’s event, which will take place in May at Bethpage Black, about an hour away from the Barclays Center.

And in case you weren't quite sure, winning majors comes with its perks, one of them being really good seats at sporting events.

Koepka was on the court before the game getting to meet (and look tiny next to) Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, was presented with a personalized jersey and ended up bro-ing out with former president Bill Clinton.

BK & 42

Just a couple of golfers sharing a laugh.

In conclusion, it's good to be Brooks Koepka.

