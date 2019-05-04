Picks: NCAA Division I women's regionals

The NCAA Division I women's regionals will take play May 6-8 at four sites: Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Wash., Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.
The low six teams and three individuals not on those advancing teams move on to the NCAA Championship.
Golf Channel's Brentley Romine and Kevin Casey offer their picks for each regional (Click here for full fields):
CLE ELUM REGIONAL
- Casey: USC, Arkansas, South Carolina, Northwestern, Washington, Oregon
- Romine: USC, South Carolina, Northwestern, Arkansas, Oregon, Iowa State
LANSING REGIONAL
- Casey: Stanford, Arizona, Kent State, UCLA, Michigan State, Campbell
- Romine: Stanford, Kent State, UCLA, Arizona, Michigan State, Illinois
NORMAN REGIONAL
- Casey: Texas, Wake Forest, Florida, Arizona State, Pepperdine, Purdue
- Romine: Texas, Wake Forest, Florida, TCU, Oklahoma, Arizona State
AUBURN REGIONAL
- Casey: Duke, Florida State, Auburn, Virginia, Furman, Houston
- Romine: Duke, Florida State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Furman