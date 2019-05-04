Picks: NCAA Division I women's regionals

The NCAA Division I women's regionals will take play May 6-8 at four sites: Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Wash., Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.

The low six teams and three individuals not on those advancing teams move on to the NCAA Championship.

Golf Channel's Brentley Romine and Kevin Casey offer their picks for each regional (Click here for full fields):

CLE ELUM REGIONAL

Casey: USC, Arkansas, South Carolina, Northwestern, Washington, Oregon

Romine: USC, South Carolina, Northwestern, Arkansas, Oregon, Iowa State

LANSING REGIONAL

Casey: Stanford, Arizona, Kent State, UCLA, Michigan State, Campbell

Romine: Stanford, Kent State, UCLA, Arizona, Michigan State, Illinois

NORMAN REGIONAL

Casey: Texas, Wake Forest, Florida, Arizona State, Pepperdine, Purdue

Romine: Texas, Wake Forest, Florida, TCU, Oklahoma, Arizona State

AUBURN REGIONAL