President Donald Trump paid respect to Ernie Els in a Tuesday tweet celebrating National Autism Awareness Month.

Els and wife Liezl, whose 16-year-old son Ben is autistic, established the Els for Autism Foundation in 2009.

According to the foundation's website:

The world-class pro golfer and his wife have devoted their efforts to a game-changing, philanthropic project – The Els Center of Excellence. The Els Center of Excellence is a world-class facility hosting leading-edge Programs and Services that are accessible to families and caregivers around the world. Based in Jupiter, Florida, the 26-acre campus provides on-site education for 300 students, ages 3 through 21. With all the essential components on one campus, the facility is the perfect hub for a variety of global outreach activities. This ensures The Els Center of Excellence campus’ positive influence is felt far beyond the boundaries of its walls. Once the campus is completed, the impact will be magnified!