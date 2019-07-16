Open forecast: Rain, wind, cooler temps expected soon at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – The warm, calm conditions that have greeted players for the early practice rounds here at the 148th Open Championship will soon give way to a cooler, breezier and rainier forecast.

For the final day of preparation at Royal Portrush, players should expect periods of rain and cooler temperatures (low 60s), with winds gusting at times to 20 to 25 mph, coming from a different direction, the south, than the previous two days here.

The forecast for Thursday's opening round calls for sunny intervals but also a 70% chance of showers, some of them heavy at times. Winds should consistently be in the 10 to 15 mph range, with stronger gusts possible in the afternoon.

There also could be rain for the other three tournament rounds, but according to the R&A’s official forecast, “confidence (is) low in any details at this stage.”

