Lexi Thompson will reportedly head into this week's LPGA season finale with a fresh face on the bag.

According to a Golfweek report, Thompson has parted ways with caddie Kevin McAlpine in advance of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. McAlpine has been caddying for Thompson since March 2017, having shepherded her through the controversial ball-marking at last year's ANA Inspiration as well as last year's season finale, when she missed a 2-foot putt on the final hole for the win.

"Kevin is like my best friend," Thompson said at last year's Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns, where McAlpine once worked as a caddie. "He's always there to hear me out and hear me vent on the golf course, and we laugh so much on the golf course. I've never been so relaxed out there. He's definitely been a good change."

Thompson has won at least once every year since 2013, but this week represents her final chance to snag a trophy in 2018. She has six top-10 finishes in 19 starts this year, highlighted by a runner-up at the Honda LPGA Thailand and T-3 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. But her most recent victory remains the Indy Women in Tech Championship last September.

At No. 8 in the latest Rolex Rankings, Thompson is the highest-ranked American in the world. She is 25th in points in the Race to the CME Globe.