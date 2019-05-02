McIlroy (66) grabs share of lead at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy entered the week as the favorite to win, and after 18 holes of the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy co-leads with Joel Dahmen by a shot at Quail Hollow. Here’s all that unfolded Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.:

Leaderboard: Rory McIlroy (-5), Joel Dahmen (-5), Adam Schenk (-4), Martin Laird (-4), Patrick Reed (-4), Nick Taylor (-4)

What it means: Playing for the first time since a T-21 finish at the Masters, McIlroy grabbed a share of the first-round lead at a tournament in which he’s won twice and notched four other top-10 finishes. McIlroy shot 5-under 66 as he continues a dazzling year that has included seven top-10s in eight starts.

Round of the day: McIlroy’s 66 featured six birdies, including five on the back nine. McIlroy turned in even par before birdieing Nos. 10, 11 and 14-16. Three of McIlroy’s back nine birdies came from inside of 6 feet while his longest birdie putt of the day was a 20-footer on No. 2. McIlroy now has eight rounds of 66 or better at Quail Hollow.

Best of the rest: Without a top-10 since last fall’s DP World Tour Championship, Reed was among those to open in 67. He missed just four greens in regulation and didn’t make a bogey. Also, defending champion Jason Day shot 68 and Jason Dufner, who hasn’t finished better than T-63 in his past 10 starts and has dropped to No. 230 in the world, joined Day and others at 3 under.

Biggest disappointment: This year’s Genesis Open winner, J.B. Holmes, closed in quadruple bogey-bogey to shoot 9-over 80, his second straight score of 80 in a stroke-play event following his 8-over final-round performance at the Masters.

Main storyline entering Friday: While McIlroy leads, there are several notables who couldn’t seem to get anything going Thursday. Justin Rose shot 70, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler posted 71s, and Hideki Matsuyama notched a 72. If these players can go low and join McIlroy, Reed, Day and others near the top of the leaderboard, the weekend has the potential to be thrilling.

Shot of the day: McIlroy threaded the needle on the 12th hole to give himself a great look at birdie. So what if he missed the putt?

