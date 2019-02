Rory McIlroy was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday to promote his partnership with GolfPass. [Click here to learn more].

McIlroy also spoke about playing golf with Tom Brady, as well as his friendship with Tiger Woods, and he took on the show host in a little Happy Gilmore putting challenge.

Your browser does not support iframes.

McIlroy and Fallon may have tied, but they both scored more points than the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.