Rory McIlroy listed as betting favorite for RBC Heritage

Getty Images

It's been a while since Rory McIlroy last teed it up at the RBC Heritage, but that hasn't slowed oddsmakers from giving the world No. 1 top billing.

McIlroy's lone Harbour Town appearance came back in 2009, more than a year before his first PGA Tour win when he finished T-58. But a reshaped Tour schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought him back to the Calibogue Sound, and oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have installed McIlroy as a 12/1 favorite this week despite his lack of course history. McIlroy was in the mix last week until a closing 74 dropped him to a T-32 finish, his worst result since missing the cut at The Open.

RBC Heritage: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Fresh off a T-3 finish at Colonial, Bryson DeChambeau is listed just behind McIlroy at 14/1, with world Nos. 2 and 3 next in line. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for this week's Tour event, as Harbour Town hosts the game's best a couple months later than originally planned:

12/1: Rory McIlroy

14/1: Bryson DeChambeau

16/1: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

20/1: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

25/1: Webb Simpson

30/1: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im

35/1: Gary Woodland

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger

50/1: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner

60/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Jason Day

80/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter

100/1: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong-Hun An, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann, Harris English, Luke List, Brian Harman

More articles like this
Golf Central

No issues: Will more want to be like mic'd Rickie?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rickie Fowler gave positive reviews of last Thursday's round at Colonial in which he wore a microphone during play.
Golf Central

GC Podcast: Is it Rory's week at RBC Heritage?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at Rory McIlroy’s performance at Colonial and look ahead to another loaded field for this week’s RBC Heritage.
Golf Central

Def. Heritage champ Pan now traveling in an RV

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Wary of COVID-19, C.T. Pan withdrew from The Players before it was canceled. He's defending this week at the RBC, and now traveling the Tour in an RV.