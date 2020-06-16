Rory McIlroy listed as betting favorite for RBC Heritage

It's been a while since Rory McIlroy last teed it up at the RBC Heritage, but that hasn't slowed oddsmakers from giving the world No. 1 top billing.

McIlroy's lone Harbour Town appearance came back in 2009, more than a year before his first PGA Tour win when he finished T-58. But a reshaped Tour schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought him back to the Calibogue Sound, and oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have installed McIlroy as a 12/1 favorite this week despite his lack of course history. McIlroy was in the mix last week until a closing 74 dropped him to a T-32 finish, his worst result since missing the cut at The Open.

Fresh off a T-3 finish at Colonial, Bryson DeChambeau is listed just behind McIlroy at 14/1, with world Nos. 2 and 3 next in line. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for this week's Tour event, as Harbour Town hosts the game's best a couple months later than originally planned:

12/1: Rory McIlroy

14/1: Bryson DeChambeau

16/1: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

20/1: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

25/1: Webb Simpson

30/1: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im

35/1: Gary Woodland

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger

50/1: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner

60/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Jason Day

80/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter

100/1: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong-Hun An, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann, Harris English, Luke List, Brian Harman