Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director

ATLANTA – The cornerstone of the PGA Tour’s transparency and governance measures agreement that was announced earlier this month was appointing Tiger Woods as the sixth player director on the circuit’s policy board, a move that shifted the majority vote in favor of the players.

In the announcement, commissioner Jay Monahan said adding Woods to the board was an attempt “to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our framework agreement" in June. According to Monahan, the negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to create a for-profit entity that would include the Tour, LIV Golf and the European circuit are ongoing, but Woods’ impact on the board has already been felt.

“I think it's meaningful that he's on it, that he's engaged. He's certainly been spending more time on it than I have,” said Rory McIlroy, who is also a player director on the policy board. “He's been talking to some people. He's been talking to a lot of people. He's really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players on the PGA Tour. I think his difference has been felt already. I think it will only continue to – his presence on there will only continue to grow as we head towards that December 31 deadline.”

Officials are under pressure to reach a definitive deal with the PIF before the end of the year when the framework agreement expires. Unlike the original agreement to explore a possible deal – which was negotiated in secret with no input from players – a potential long-term deal would have to be approved by the entire policy board.

The six player directors on the board are Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Woods and McIlroy. The independent directors are Ed Herlihy (chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and a pending replacement for Randall Stephenson, who resigned from the board following the announcement of the framework agreement. PGA of America director John Lindert also sits on the Tour’s board.