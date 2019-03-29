Round of 16 tee times at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Here are tee times for the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club. Eight players will advance to the afternoon quarterfinals.
(All times ET)
8:35 a.m.: (17) Marc Leishman vs. (19) Louis Oosthuizen
8:46 a.m.: (36) Haotong Li vs. (48) Kevin Kisner
8:57 a.m.: (7) Francesco Molinari vs. (10) Paul Casey
9:08 a.m.: (2) Justin Rose vs. (57) Kevin Na
9:19 a.m.: (37) Henrik Stenson vs. (50) Lucas Bjerregaard
9:30 a.m.: (4) Rory McIlroy vs. (13) Tiger Woods
9:41 a.m.: (23) Matt Kuchar vs. (35) Tyrrell Hatton
9:52 a.m.: (26) Sergio Garcia vs. (40) Branden Grace