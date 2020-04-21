Ryder Cup-themed programming April 21-23 on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel today kicks off three days of Ryder Cup programming, highlighted by the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France; the unforgettable final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.; and a pair of critically-acclaimed Ryder Cup-themed GOLF Films – War by the Shore and Famous 5.

Beginning today at 11 a.m. and continuing Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will televise all three days of the competition telecasts from the 2018 Ryder Cup, where the European team defeated the United States 17½ -10½. Tuesday and Wednesday’s telecasts will feature the first two days of foursome and fourball matches, with Thursday’s telecast featuring the final day of singles matches.

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will reflect on the unforgettable final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup, when the United States erased a four-point deficit entering singles matches to capture the biennial competition from Europe. In conjunction with tonight’s airing, GOLF Channel analyst (and ’99 Ryder Cup hero) Justin Leonard joined Morning Drive earlier today to reflect on the final day. Leonard also will engage on social media during the telecasts, answering questions from fans on Twitter via @JLMountainman.

In addition, 1999 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Ben Crenshaw and U.S. team member Hal Sutton participated in a special 1UP Podcast with Gary Williams interview to discuss the 1999 Ryder Cup and the final day that saw the United States erase a 10-6 deficit entering the final day of singles competition. The podcast is available now by listening to GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Art19 and other podcast providers.

Wednesday, GOLF Channel will air a pair of critically-acclaimed GOLF Films beginning at 8 p.m. ET with War by the Shore, a reflection on the 1991 Ryder Cup that forever changed the biennial competition from a friendly exhibition to a high-stakes rivalry. A 9 p.m. ET, Famous 5 will recount how five European golfers (Ballesteros, Faldo, Langer, Lyle and Woosnam) – born within 11 months of one another – helped revitalize the Ryder Cup and redefine the professional golf landscape. Each film also will re-air on Wednesday (War by the Shore – 10 p.m. ET; Famous 5 – 11 p.m. ET).