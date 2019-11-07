Schwab, Lewis co-lead in Turkey; Rose lurking with chance at three-peat

ANTALYA, Turkey - Tom Lewis and Matthias Schwab share a one-shot lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday.

Lewis and Schwab both carded 7-under 65 to lead David Lipsky, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren by one shot.

Schwab started fast with an eagle and three birdies on the front nine, while Lewis finished his round strongly with six birdies on his last seven holes.

Justin Rose is one of six players at 5 under as he chases a third consecutive title in the European Tour event. Rose finished with three birdies after a mixed round which also included an eagle and two bogeys.